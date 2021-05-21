Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (GPM) reminds investors of the upcoming June 18, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Acadia or the Company) ( ACAD) securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).

If you suffered a loss on your Acadia investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc/.

Acadia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops a drug called pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia, as well as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. In June 2020, Acadia submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand pimavanserins label to include treatment for dementia-related psychosis.

On March 8, 2021, the Company revealed that, as part of its ongoing review of the sNDA, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.

On this news, Acadias stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $25.02 per share on March 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On April 5, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA indicating that the pimavanserin sNDA could not be approved in its current form. Specifically, the press release stated that the CRL cited a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, and insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes as lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.

On this news, Acadias stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 17.23%, to close at $21.18 per share on April 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (2) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (4) as a result, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 18, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

