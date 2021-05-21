L.B. Foster Awarded $14 Million Newburgh-Beacon North Span Bridge Rehabilitation Contract

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the Company) ( FSTR) announced that it is providing new roadway decking and other supplies for the rehabilitation of the north span of New York State Bridge Authoritys Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The $14 million contract includes 311,000 square feet of steel grid bridge deck panels manufactured at the Company's Bedford, PA facility. L.B. Foster participated in supplying bridge deck material in 2013 during the rehabilitation of the bridges south span which required 430,000 square feet of grid decking.

There are many New York City area bridges which utilize L.B. Foster steel grid decking including the famed Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, and Tappan Zee Bridge.

"Steel grid decking offers efficient installation, long-term performance and low life cycle costs over competing products," noted Stephen Spragale, General Manager, L.B. Foster Fabricated Bridge Products. The innovative steel fabrication reinforces precast concrete to form a composite material that improves the strength-to-weight ratio and adds integrity to the structure. Concrete will be cast in place as the panels are installed.

L.B. Foster is working closely with the general contractor, Yonkers Construction to deliver ready-to-install deck materials within a critical time frame to minimize disruptions to traffic.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was built in 1963 as a critical connector carrying more than 26 million crossings a year over the Hudson River and connecting I-84.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the Company) ( FSTR), and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customers challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

