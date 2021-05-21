Logo
DEADLINE ALERT for KRMD, SOS, GOEV, EBON: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

BENSALEM, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ( KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Companys net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SOS Limited (: SOS)
Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (2) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (3) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (4) as a result, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Canoo Inc. f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ( GOEV)
Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) that Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; (3) that, contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result, Defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ebang International Holdings, Inc. ( EBON)
Class Period: June 26, 2020 April 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the proceeds from Ebangs public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Companys operations; (2) that Ebangs sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebangs attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebangs purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

