Two Robot-Run Qraft ETFs Mark Their Two-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5/21/21, Qraft AI ETFs celebrated the two-year anniversary of the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: QRFT) and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE Arca: AMOM). The funds aim to provide investors with a balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong investment returns. In pursuing their investment objective, the funds leverage AI technology in an effort to find high alpha factors and extract investment strategies that could bring potential outperformance.

As of 4/30/21, both QRFT and AMOM have outperformed the S&P 500 Index since inception.

Performance as of 4/30/21 One Year Since Inception AMOM NAV 69.95% 37.87% AMOM Market Price 69.50% 37.79% QRFT NAV 54.12% 32.85% QRFT Market Price 53.83% 32.80% S&P 500 45.98% 24.17%

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Gross and Net Expense Ratio: 0.75%

"It is gratifying to see the performance that these funds have experienced over the past two years," said Marcus Kim, Founder and CEO of Qraft Technologies, Inc. Marcus went on to note that "it gives weight to our core mission of utilizing artificial intelligence in the investment management process with the aim of producing strong investment results."

QRFT looks to provide investors with exposure to quality, size, valuation, momentum, and low risk. The fund uses AI in an aim to identify its historical relationship with macroeconomic and financial factors with the correct point-in-time data and identify which factors are likely to do well going forward. In other words, Qraft's core AI technology explores the vast search space and find probable factor candidates to produce excess returns quickly and efficiently.

AMOM uses AI to achieve its goal of providing investors with purer exposure to the momentum factor. In recent months, AMOM has been delivering results that have outperformed the S&P 500. Among the main drivers of AMOM's performance was correctly anticipating the price movements of Tesla. AMOM was able to add Tesla when its monthly return was positive and reduced its position to zero when the stock price turned out negative. So far, however, AMOM couldn't correctly time other major stocks in its portfolio. Top ten holdings as of 5/20/21 include Facebook (8.15%), Amazon (7.79%), Tesla (5.35%), Walmart (4.31%), NVIDIA Corp (3.96%), Home Depot (3.79%), Adobe Inc. (2.96%), Texas Instruments Inc. (2.53%), Lowes (2.25%), and Inuit (2.16%).

Over the past two years, Qraft and Exchange Traded Concepts, advisor to the Funds, have deepened their relationship through the introduction of two additional ETFs the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (HDIV), launched on 2/27/20, and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ), launched on 12/2/20.

"Qraft ETFs fits well with ETC's focus on bringing distinctive and compelling investment ideas to market," remarked Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts, the firm that serves as advisor to the funds. "We are thrilled that our relationship with Qraft has expanded over the past two years and we look forward to working with them in the future on new products and opportunities," noted Mr. Stevens.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies, Inc. is a fintech company aiming to drive the innovation growth in the asset management industry with AI. Qraft currently has 4 AI ETFs (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, HDIV, NVQ) listed on the NYSE and includes other products such as a robo-advisory solution and an AI order execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has had a successful track record in developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services.

Qraft AI ETFs provide actively managed exposure to U.S. large cap stocks by allowing artificial intelligence to 100% manage all security selection process. We believe that with AI, investors can get a balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong returns. Our ultimate goal is to provide a high level of alpha continuously with AI technologies.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Market Price: The current price at which shares are bought and sold. Market returns are based upon the last trade price. NAV: The dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. Calculated at the end of each business day.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF: Companies in the health care sector are subject to extensive government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure (including price discounting), limited product lines and an increased emphasis on the delivery of health care through outpatient services.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF: The Fund is subject to the risk that market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology advances could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments. The value of stocks of technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market.

