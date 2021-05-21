Logo
Weber Shandwick Wins Campaign of the Year at 2021 PRWeek Global Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Agency Teams Honored With Most Awards of Any Firm -

- Weber Shandwick Mexico CEO Amanda Berenstein Named Best PR Professional in LATAM; Weber Shandwick MENAT CEO Ziad Hasbani Named Best PR Professional in Middle East -

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, celebrated several wins across its network at the 2021 PRWeek Global Awards, held virtually on Thursday. The agency earned top honors across five categories, the most of any agency, including Campaign of the Year for Prime Weber Shandwick's work on "The Climate Store" campaign with client Felix, which also won Best Campaign in Europe (Outside UK). "Todos Pela Sade" with Ita Unibanco won Best Campaign in LATAM.

"Amid the many complex challenges of 2020, our incredibly talented teams around the world went about solving the seemingly unsolvable delivering high-impact, high-value work when our clients needed it most," said Gail Heimann, president and CEO, Weber Shandwick. "The work honored, including Campaign of the Year, represents the breadth and depth of our boundary-pushing solutions and the real impact we can have on society's biggest challenges. These recognitions speak to the hard work, agility and relentless focus of our people and client partners."

Two regional leaders also received top honors at the PRWeek Global Awards.

Amanda Berenstein, CEO, Weber Shandwick Mexico and client leader, Latin America was named Best PR Professional in LATAM for her achievements leading one of the agency's fastest-growing offices and driving the development of its creative and digital offerings. In awarding the recognition, a PRWeek judge noted, "Amanda is a force in the Latin American market with a global outlook. She is an impressive individual, not just shown through her business acumen but her breadth of extra-curricular activities she is involved in."

"Amanda has been foundational to Weber Shandwick's success in Mexico, building our operation into an award-winning industry leader in the region," said Laura Schoen, president, global healthcare practice and chair, Latin America, Weber Shandwick. "Her vision, global mindset and deep partnership with clients have been key drivers in making Weber Shandwick Mexico all that it is today."

Ziad Hasbani, CEO, Weber Shandwick MENAT, was named Best PR Professional in Middle East in recognition for his innovative use of data and analytics as part of integrated communications strategies for clients in the region, as well as his focus on employee engagement. According to a PRWeek judge, "Ziad clearly has that rare ability to be both an effective leader who delivers business growth as well as being someone who empathetically understands what his clients and teams are going through. A great example of a PR professional who walks the walk."

"Under Ziad's leadership, Weber Shandwick MENAT has built a formidable offer, consistently delivering a world class client experience that delivers measurable impact," said Susan Howe, chief growth officer, Weber Shandwick. "He is an innovative leader and true solver, always looking ahead to prepare our teams and clients for what's next."

Weber Shandwick also received additional honors in these categories:

  • Laura Schoen received a high commendation in the Global PR Professional Agency category.
  • "Arresting the Spread of Covid in Asia's Largest Slum" by Weber Shandwick India with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation received high commendations in two categories: Non-Profit and Issues and Crisis
  • "'got milk?' 2.0" with the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) received a high commendation in the Product Brand Development category

The 2021 PRWeek Global Awards follow several recent honors earned by Weber Shandwick. Earlier this year, the agency received the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show at PRovoke's 2021 North America SABRE Awards, was named PR Agency of the Year by Campaign U.S. and received an Honorable Mention in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies. In 2020, the firm was named PRovoke Global Agency of the Decade, PRovoke North America Agency of the Decade, PRWeek Purpose Agency of the Year and PRWeek U.S. Large Agency of the Year. Weber Shandwick was also named to Ad Age's 2020 Agency A-list the only communications firm to be included.

About Weber Shandwick
Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum
Company: Weber Shandwick
Phone: 212-546-7815
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weber-shandwick-wins-campaign-of-the-year-at-2021-prweek-global-awards-301296945.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick

