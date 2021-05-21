USANA and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine sign research collaboration agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

USANA and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine sign research collaboration agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shared research to unite modern nutritional science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., and its subsidiary in ChinaBabyCare, Ltd.announced this week a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM), a well-known university in China. Under the agreement, USANA and BUCM will cooperatively research the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The objective of this collaboration is to bring together modern nutritional science and TCM to improve the health and wellness of individuals and families around the world.

USANA and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine sign research collaboration agreement

USANA and BUCM will collaborate in several areas, including evaluating the effectiveness of TCM to replenish qi (an ancient Chinese healing art involving meditation), evaluating the effectiveness of TCM ingredients, creating new health products based on the concept of TCM, and developing targeted nutritional regimens for people of different body types. Under the agreement, USANA has the right to commercialize any nutritional/TCM products resulting from the collaboration.

The collaboration will also promote mutual scholar and scientist visits, set up post-doctoral workstations, provide scholarships to TCM students at BUCM, and support the U.S. Center for Chinese Medicine established by BUCM.

To celebrate this agreement, USANA and BUCM held a joint signing ceremony on May 19 with university and corporate officials including President of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Dr. Xu Anlong, USANA CEO and Chairman of the Board Kevin Guest, USANA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Rob Sinnott and USANA Chief Officer and Managing Director Brent Neidig.

"Beijing University of Chinese Medicine is an educational base for cultivating high-level innovative Chinese medicine, a research powerhouse for knowledge and technological innovation in Chinese medicine, and a top-ranking Chinese medicine university in China," said BUCM President Dr. Xu Anlong. "Our mission is to promote global awareness and practice of Chinese medicine and to contribute to the development of human health and the progress of civilization."

USANA CEO Kevin Guest explained how the research collaboration agreement is in line with the company's history and vision for the future. "Since USANA was founded, we have remained committed to quality, advancement in nutritional technology, and continuous scientific validation," he said. "With this agreement, USANA has set a clear vision and long-term strategy of bringing Traditional Chinese Medicine and the results of this collaboration into the growing health product market. We believe through the cooperation of BUCM and USANA, we will improve health and promote Chinese medicine around the world."

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)usanainc(dot)com

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-and-beijing-university-of-chinese-medicine-sign-research-collaboration-agreement-301296937.html

SOURCE USANA

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment