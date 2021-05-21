Weitz Investment Management Sells Berkshire, Cuts Diageo

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Weitz Investment Management Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Berkshire Hathaway

The guru closed the position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares (BRK.A) and reduced the position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares (BRK.B) by 9.61%, impacting the portfolio by -8.35% and -0.60%, respectively.

The holding company has a market cap of $649.04 billion and an enterprise value of $711.71 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.1% and return on assets of 12.57% are outperforming 89% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.52 is below the industry median of 2.5.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% of outstanding shares, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Diageo

The guru's Diageo PLC (DEO) position was reduced by 87.55%, impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.

The company, which produces branded premium spirits, has a market cap of $111.03 billion and an enterprise value of $130.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.97% and return on assets of 3.45% are outperforming 55% of companies in the beverages, alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.19.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

CarMax

The firm trimmed its position in CarMax Inc. (KMX) by 21.44%. The trade had an impact of -0.63% on the portfolio.

The company, which sells, finances and services used and new cars, has a market cap of $18.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.84% and return on assets of 3.56% are outperforming 63% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.97% of outstanding shares, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.36% and Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.18%.

Charles Schwab

The guru trimmed the position in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 15.21%, impacting the portfolio by -0.58%.

The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion and an enterprise value of $113.49 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.18% is outperforming 61% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.39 is below the industry median of 2.92.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 4.09% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.56% and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

Laboratory

The firm reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings. (LH) by 13.41%, impacting the portfolio by -0.54%.

The U.S. independent clinical laboratory has a market cap of $26 billion and an enterprise value of $30.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.47% and return on assets of 14% are outperforming 87% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.11%.

Oracle

The guru trimmed the position in Pacific Biosciences of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 26.14%, impacting the portfolio by -0.53%.

The company, which provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, has a market cap of $224.37 billion and an enterprise value of $258.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 121.94% and return on assets of 11.58% are outperforming 85% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.96% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.50% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

