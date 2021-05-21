Weitz Investment Management Sells Berkshire, Cuts Diageo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weitz Investment Management Sells Berkshire, Cuts Diageo

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Weitz Investment Management Inc. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Berkshire Hathaway

The guru closed the position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares (BRK.A) and reduced the position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares (BRK.B) by 9.61%, impacting the portfolio by -8.35% and -0.60%, respectively.

1395755681264455680.png

1395755795064311808.png

The holding company has a market cap of $649.04 billion and an enterprise value of $711.71 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.1% and return on assets of 12.57% are outperforming 89% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.52 is below the industry median of 2.5.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% of outstanding shares, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Diageo

The guru's Diageo PLC (DEO) position was reduced by 87.55%, impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.

1395755931978977280.png

The company, which produces branded premium spirits, has a market cap of $111.03 billion and an enterprise value of $130.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.97% and return on assets of 3.45% are outperforming 55% of companies in the beverages, alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.19.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

CarMax

The firm trimmed its position in CarMax Inc. (KMX) by 21.44%. The trade had an impact of -0.63% on the portfolio.

1395756114892574720.png

The company, which sells, finances and services used and new cars, has a market cap of $18.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.84% and return on assets of 3.56% are outperforming 63% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.97% of outstanding shares, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.36% and Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.18%.

Charles Schwab

The guru trimmed the position in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 15.21%, impacting the portfolio by -0.58%.

1395756198799626240.png

The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion and an enterprise value of $113.49 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.18% is outperforming 61% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.39 is below the industry median of 2.92.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 4.09% of outstanding shares,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.56% and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

Laboratory

The firm reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings. (LH) by 13.41%, impacting the portfolio by -0.54%.

1395756305427222528.png

The U.S. independent clinical laboratory has a market cap of $26 billion and an enterprise value of $30.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.47% and return on assets of 14% are outperforming 87% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.11%.

Oracle

The guru trimmed the position in Pacific Biosciences of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 26.14%, impacting the portfolio by -0.53%.

1395756408015704064.png

The company, which provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, has a market cap of $224.37 billion and an enterprise value of $258.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 121.94% and return on assets of 11.58% are outperforming 85% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.96% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.50% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.