Twitter: An Interesting Watch-List Candidate

Despite Twitter Inc.'s ( TWTR, Financial) string of good results, the company has not lived up to the market's expectations with respect to user growth as well as digital advertising revenue growth.

Management has carried out a series of pertinent acquisitions, including Scroll and Revue, and is looking to monetize its user base more effectively through a variety of premium offerings. It has also implemented many new features for advertisers, like the new viewer experience for ads across Twitter Amplify, new Curated Categories acting as a brand-safe way for advertisers to run pre-roll ads exclusively against premium video content and so on. Despite a relatively mediocre outlook for the rest of 2021, Twitter definitely looks like an interesting pick for more detailed analysis.

Recent financial performance

Twitter reported its third consecutive all-around beat in the first quarter as its top line of $1.04 billion breezed past the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company's revenue grew by a staggering 28.28% as compared to the $807.64 million in revenue it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The revenue translated into a gross margin of 63.22% and an operating margin of 5.04%, which was higher than that in the same quarter of last year. Twitter reported a net income of $68.01 million and adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents, which were 2 cents above analysts' expectations. The company generated $390.18 million in the form of operating cash flows and spent $680.36 million in investing activities, resulting in negative free cash flow.

Strategic acquisitions

Twitter's acquisition spree continues with the company acquiring Scroll, an early-stage company whose major product is an e-reading app. Management noted that the app will become part of a planned subscription offering, which the company intends to launch later this year. Scroll has developed a platform that lets users read online articles stripped of pop-ups, ads and various other web distractions that interfere with the digital literary experience.

In January, the company acquired Revue, a web-based platform where content writers can sell subscription services to their followers and earn money. This move could encourage users to monetize their Twitter accounts. Revue charges a 5% fee and, in addition, receives a huge upside since Twitter's algorithms will mostly bring lots of subscribers to the platform. This move also indicates that Twitter may soon give writers additional ways to make money through paid subscriptions. Notably, the social media giant is preparing to launch a $3 per month subscription model called Twitter Blue that would offer users exclusive services such as saving and organizing favorite tweets as well as undoing tweets.

Twitter Spaces versus Clubhouse

The company recently launched an audio streaming platform, Twitter Spaces, which enables users to host or participate in live audio streaming, thereby creating an opportunity for businesses to start new marketing campaigns. The enterprises will be able to organize virtual webinars to introduce new products to millions of users or answer questions about their products. The prime competitor in this space is the Clubhouse app, which is a popular audio streaming platform. However, Twitter Spaces holds an advantage over Clubhouse since the company has about 350 million users, whereas Clubhouse is still a very new startup with a user base in the 10 million to 15 million range.

Moreover, Clubhouse offers its services to mobile users only, while Spaces will be available for mobile and web platforms. Twitter also plans to allow an unlimited number of listeners to follow live streams, while Clubhouse has a limit of 5,000 listeners. It is also worth mentioning Twitter Spaces has seen instant success from major sports leagues who have been entrenched on the platform for years. The sports, music and entertainment sectors have quickly become Spaces' biggest draws, which could be a key catalyst for growth in the coming years.

Final thoughts

Twitter's stock witnessed a selloff after the company released its first-quarter earnings as the overall market was disappointed by the company's outlook for the second quarter and wary of the signs of weakness in user growth. There is also a sentiment that the social media service hasn't fully capitalized on the digital advertising boom during the pandemic like Facebook ( FB, Financial) and Google parent Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial) have. Nevertheless, the company is actively investing in expanding its product base organically as well as through acquisitions to generate more revenue.

The company is trading at an enterprise value-to-revenue multiple if 10.45, which is slightly on the higher side when compared other technology stocks. The GF Value Line shows the stock as modestly overvalued. Management's goal of monetizable daily active user growth at 20% per annum with the objective of doubling the company's top line by 2023 looks ambitious for now and the execution will be seen in the coming results. Overall, I believe Twitter is a good watch-list candidate at current levels.

Disclosure: No positions.

