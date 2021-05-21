Chewy Expands its Proprietary and Popular Telehealth Service 'Connect with a Vet'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chewy Expands its Proprietary and Popular Telehealth Service 'Connect with a Vet'

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Chewy%2C+Inc. (Chewy) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners, continues to innovate on their popular telehealth service, Connect+with+a+Vet, with a series of features enhancing the experience of customers and veterinarians. Todays expansion includes the highly anticipated video consultation feature, the ability to preschedule a virtual vet consultation, and extended hours of operation including weekends which will begin later this month.



Connect with a Vet is shifting the entire dynamic of how pet parents can access real-time healthcare advice with licensed veterinarians. We introduced it as a resource at the moment it was needed most by customers and veterinarians, and we are proud to continue innovating to offer an even more personalized and accessible experience to millions of pet parents, said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Chewy Health.



The new video consultation feature and ability to preschedule appointments are making pet health and wellness more accessible and affordable everywhere as part of the companys signature focus on creating a personalized experience for pet parents as well as their vet partners. Launched in October 2020, Chewy currently offers their Connect with a Vet service to customers in 47 states Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET with plans to expand hours of operation on weekends starting at the end of the month.



This rapid growth comes within months after making the chat-based service widely available as a free resource to Chewys Autoship subscribers and is backed by strong customer approval ratings with approximately 80% of customers whove used the service this year giving their experience a 10 out of 10.



Chewys team of licensed contracted veterinarians are also enjoying the added benefits of these upgrades, including the ability to observe on video, the pets behavior, activity level, and other important indicators of health. This enhanced level of connection is especially helpful in guiding pet parents even after the consultation has ended. Our doctors get to observe the pet in real-time, in the comfort of their own homes. Being able to observe the pet rather than just read or hear a description allows for a more authentic connection while answering our pet parents questions or preparing them for a more efficient in-person vet visit if needed, said Dr. Katy Nelson, Senior Veterinary Relations Manager at Chewy.



As the leading online pet pharmacy in the United States, Chewy is focused on using products and technology to improve the overall health and wellbeing of every pet-owning household in America through increased access, affordability, and creating an unparalleled customer experience.



About Chewy



Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005359/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment