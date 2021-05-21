Logo
AdvanceTC Testing Satellite-Ready, Omnimode Voice Communication App, StarzChat

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unique combination of secure, federated instant messaging with Push-to-Talk radio comm, live video broadcasts, and emergency location sharing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited (

NSX:A88, Financial)(OTCQB:ATCLF), Satellite and mobile communication innovation leader, AdvanceTC today announced the pre-launch testing of its StarzChat integrated and satellite-ready, voice chat platform, soon to be available free for iOS and Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Amidst a surge in downloads of alternative, encrypted, voice communication apps such as Signal and Telegram due to intensifying consumer and business security concerns, StarzChat is a ground-breaking communication platform combining secure, instant messaging with enhanced capabilities like Push-To-Talk radio communication, live video broadcasting, emergency location sharing, and satellite communications when used with the XPLORE X7U satellite-smartphone. Whilst currently in beta, it will be available in one, easy-to-use application and service platform for real-time communities and for critical communications anywhere.

"The recent valuation of Discord validated the potential of this market. Discord app's differentiator is its high-quality audio and it was positioned as free voice and text chat for gamers needed seamless voice communication with team members," stated AdvanceTC CEO, C.P. Loi. "In order to win users and expand market share, it's time to innovate new channels that combine the best of messaging with full media capabilities."

When combined with AdvanceTC's Android-based satellite smartphone XPLORE X7, Android users can unlock added features like Digital Mobile Ration (DMR), first responder and military oriented Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), emergency location sharing, body or head-mounted live camera features, and satellite messaging when out of range with terrestrial networks.

About StarzChat

StarzChat is an app that combines multiple modes of communication including direct messaging, creating group channels, video calling, Push-To-Talk, live video broadcasting and emergency location sharing. The StarzChat platform is equally suitable for public facing communication or for secure private networks. The Company is targeting release of the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial.

For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app: https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC designs, develops and commercializes advanced mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since it's founding in 2005. Flagship products are AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities, and XPLORE X7, the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Visit www.advancetc.us for more information.

Engage on social:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWtc3Z78x8uAxUvX_hy4RvA

Contact:

CP Loi - Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Australian securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



https://www.accesswire.com/648532/AdvanceTC-Testing-Satellite-Ready-Omnimode-Voice-Communication-App-StarzChat

