SANUWAVE Health and JV Partner Diversa S.A. Announce Distribution Agreement with Grupo Suprimed

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products and its JV partner Diversa S.A. have announced a new distribution agreement with Grupo Suprimed to market and sell the dermaPACE System in the private healthcare market in Brazil. The dermaPACE System is currently licensed or approved for advanced wound care indications in Brazil, Mexico and dozens of countries around the world.

Kevin Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE said, "Brazil represents the largest healthcare market in Latin America and one of the largest healthcare markets in the world. With approximately 6,400 hospitals and 432,000 doctors, Brazil is an ideal market to bring quality products and clinical services that improve healthcare and lower costs. This agreement helps broaden the SANUWAVE commercial footprint and expands our Energy First platform."

Grupo Suprimed is one of the largest distributors of surgical, medical and hospital products in Brazil.

Adilson Magri, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Suprimeds said, "The success and sustainability of a business in the medical field depends on improved quality of life for patients and functionality for healthcare professionals. With this goal in mind, our distribution portfolio brings innovative, high-tech and efficient solutions to the healthcare market."

Daniel Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer of Diversa, S.A. commented, "Our JV partnership with SANUWAVE allows us to bring the transformative dermaPACE System therapy to the Brazilian market to improve the outcomes for chronic wounds in an efficient, cost-effective manner. Our shared values and focus on the well-being of diabetic patients was an important factor in Grupo Suprimed's choice to use Diversa as a distribution partner."

"Our agreement will help expand sales in Sao Paulo city and other regions in Brazil, including Valinhos-SP, So Paulo-SP, Ribeiro Preto-SP, Porto Alegre-RS, Manaus -AM and Macap-AP. Suprimed is one of the most respected medical device distributors in Brazil."

About Diversa S.A.

Diversa S.A. is a Joint Venture in Brazil between SANUWAVE Health Inc. and the company's CEO, Daniel Feliciano Ferreira. Diversa S.A. is a company that looks both for the value generated to shareholders and society.

About the Suprimed Group

The Suprimed Group is one of the largest distributors of surgical, medical and hospital products in Brazil. Suprimed was established 25 years ago and currently employs more than 250 employees across four branch offices in Brazil.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

