Fort St. James Enters Agreement for Nepisiguit Base Metal - Precious Metal Property Bathurst Mining Camp New Brunswick

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fort St. James Enters Agreement for Nepisiguit Base Metal - Precious Metal Property Bathurst Mining Camp New Brunswick

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent agreement with a private company to acquire a 100% interest in the Nepisiguit Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located within the famous Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick. The property borders the Heath Steele Property of Trevali Mining Corp. (site of the historic Heath Steele Mine).


Semi-massive sulfides (pyrite) from 2020 Diamond Drilling at Nepisiguit Property

Diamond drilling during late 2020 by the private company intersected semi-massive sulfides (pyrite) and magnetite iron formation. FTJ is currently sampling this core for gold assay and multi-element (including copper, lead, zinc and silver) analysis. Copper, lead and zinc mineralization and geochemical / geophysical anomalies are reported in various regions on the Nepisiguit Property.

The 2020 diamond drilling program consisted of four drill holes (705 meters) within the central region of the property. The drill program tested an area of pyrite-rich float and magnetite iron formation float / outcrop anomalous for lead (samples up to 0.36% lead). All four holes intersected pyrite-rich to semi-massive pyrite intervals with one hole also intersecting magnetite iron formation. FTJ is systematically cutting samples from this drill core. Samples will be submitted to a certified laboratory for multi-element analysis (including copper, lead, zinc, and silver) and gold assay.

FTJ has compiled historical information for the Nepisiguit property. This work identified numerous target areas for VMS deposits. The geology of the Property is favorable for volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits, being predominantly underlain by Tetagouche Group rocks. Numerous Bathurst Camp VMS deposits / historic mines are hosted by Tetagouche Group rocks including the Brunswick No. 6, Brunswick No. 12, and Heath Steele Mines.

The Nepisiguit Property is located approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Bathurst. Access is excellent with logging roads transecting the property. The property currently covers an area of approximately 4,800 hectares.

Pursuant to the terms of the letter of intent agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Nepisiguit property, Fort St James Nickel Corp. is granted the exclusive right for 30 days, to receive the results of the core assays from the 2020 drill program, and to conduct due diligence on certain areas of the Nepisiguit Property mineral claims located in New Brunswick (the "Property"), with a view to negotiating a definitive agreement in order to complete the acquisition of the Property (the "Proposed Property Acquisition").

Further details regarding the Proposed Property Acquisition will be provided in a news release, if and when the parties enter into a definitive agreement.

The Company further announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to $250,000 in flow-through financing and up to $270,000 in non-flow-through financing. The offering will consist of flow-through units priced at $0.25 and non-flow-through units priced at $0.18.

Each flow-through unit will comprise of one common share (which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes) and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole flow-through warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a flow-through share at the price of $0.30 for 12 months after closing. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.40 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 20 days from the date of providing such notice.

Each non-flow-through unit will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each non-flow-through warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 12 months after closing. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.40 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 20 days from the date of providing such notice.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and exploration work on the Company's New Brunswick property.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and the payment of a finder's fee are subject to approval by the TSX-V.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release. Mr. Martin is a consultant for FTJ.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Barry Brown"
President

Fort St James Nickel Corp. 604-488-3900

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Fort St. James Nickel Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648513/Fort-St-James-Enters-Agreement-for-Nepisiguit-Base-Metal--Precious-Metal-Property-Bathurst-Mining-Camp-New-Brunswick

img.ashx?id=648513
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment