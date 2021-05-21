Logo
MorphoSys To Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on MorphoSys' website.

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of MorphoSys' proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma.

Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
Tremfya(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
[email protected]		Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
[email protected]
Jeanette Bressi
Director, US Communications
Tel: +1 617-404-7816
[email protected]		Myles Clouston
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
[email protected]

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648537/MorphoSys-To-Participate-in-UBS-Global-Healthcare-Conference



