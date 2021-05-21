Logo
American Resources Corporation Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced an interview with Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO, will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, May 22nd, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Jensen discusses upcoming milestones, the Company's next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. Also discussed is the Company's focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/5kaTlCgK0Yo

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact

Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
[email protected]

RedChip Companies Inc.
Todd McKnight
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
[email protected]

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
[email protected]

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648544/American-Resources-Corporation-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-Television-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR

img.ashx?id=648544
