Rocket Companies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, May 21, 2021

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan's 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 24, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event and will remain on the site for one year.

About Rocket Companies


Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sharon Ng
[email protected]
(313) 373-7990

Media Contact:
Aaron Emerson
[email protected]
(313) 373-3035

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-companies-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-technology-media--communications-virtual-conference-301296956.html

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.

