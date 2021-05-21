United Airlines Applauds Spain's Decision to Reopen to Vaccinated Travelers

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedÂ Airlines applauds Spain following its decision to reopen travel to vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. The announcement comes followingÂ the European Union Council'sÂ formal recommendation that EU Member States can reopen to fully vaccinated tourists andÂ United looks forward to welcoming back customers on over 30 daily flightsÂ to 16 destinations in EuropeÂ this summer, including service between New York/Newark and Barcelona and Madrid.

United is also making traveling to and from these countries easier with its industry-leading Travel-Ready CenterÂ which allows customers to view COVID-19 entry requirements, find, schedule and receive uploaded test results from local providers and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United is the first and only U.S. airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app andÂ website.

"The EU Council's recommendation represents the turning of the page in the pandemic for our customers, employees and residents of the EU, and brings us all closer to reuniting the world," said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United. "In addition to offering service to more destinations in Europe than any other U.S. carrier, only United allows customers to easily upload vaccine records and testing results to our app making international travel much easier."

United also recently announced a new collaboration with Abbott and became the first U.S. carrier to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home through an innovativeÂ collaboration with Abbott. To see how it worksÂ click here.

This summer, United is expanding its service to Europe including recently announced new routes to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Reykjavik, Iceland and Athens, GreeceÂ as well as adding more flights into Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels that provide broad connectivity throughout the region. United is increasing flights across Europe and will operate the following routes to European countries which have recently announced plans to welcome tourists who meet the destination requirements:

Italy:

United will increase flights between New York / Newark and Rome to daily in July

/ and to daily in July United will increase flights between New York / Newark and Milan to daily in July

/ and to daily in July United's flights from New York / Newark and Rome and Milan are part of Italy's COVID-tested flights program - customers traveling on these flights may avoid self-isolation and must present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, performed no more than 48 hours prior to departure and a negative antigen test on arrival.

Spain:

United will resume 5x weekly service between New York / Newark and Barcelona beginning in July

/ and beginning in July United will resume 6x weekly service between New York / Newark and Madrid beginning in July

All of these flights are available for purchase on united.comÂ and to see the full list of reopened countries where United is flying visit united.com/reopen. Customers should review local country requirements before they travel.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. To manage entry requirements in different destinations, and find places to get tests, customer can visit United's Travel Ready Center.

