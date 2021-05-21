JCP&L Conducts Annual Storm Restoration Exercise to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Summer Storms

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JCP&L Conducts Annual Storm Restoration Exercise to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Summer Storms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

2021 drill was held virtually for the first time

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 21, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), this week completed its annual storm restoration exercise as part of preparations for hurricane season and potential severe storms that commonly occur during the summer months.

JCPL_Logo.jpg

The emergency readiness training, which typically takes place at JCP&L's Holmdel office, was held virtually for the first time, in line with current COVID-19 safety protocols for social distancing and indoor gatherings, and included a focus on restoring power in a severe weather event during a pandemic. JCP&L employees from the Operations, Engineering, Safety, Logistics, Communications, External Affairs, Customer Support, Facilities, Corporate Support and Planning and Analysis groups participated in the drill, which was observed by representatives of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

"There is no such thing as being overprepared for the storm season," said Alex Patton, JCP&L vice president of Operations. "Regular exercises such as these ensure everyone is confident in their roles, emphasize the importance of safety, and allow us to test improvements we have made in a real-world scenario. They are another way that we invest in reliability for our customers."

Among the items exercised were new actions incorporated following Tropical Storm Isaias last summer that will help enrich service for JCP&L customers, including:

  • Enhancements to the estimated times of restoration processes to improve initial accuracy;
  • Comprehensive improvements in communications with customers, as well as local officials;
  • Upgraded systems in the event of facility outages to increase reliability and allow for faster response times.

As part of the collaboration with local governments, JCP&L officials have met with representatives of the offices of emergency management in the counties that make up the company's 1.1-million customer service area.

This week's drill utilized the federal Incident Command System (ICS). ICS is a nationally recognized and accepted emergency management structure used by all levels of government â federal, state, tribal and local â as well as by many non-governmental and private sector organizations, such as JCP&L, to improve coordination and collaboration during major storms or other natural disasters.

"Our teams are always at the ready and follow a prescribed process when storms are in the forecast," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Preparation is important for us, and as hurricane season begins, our customers should start to make sure their families are prepared as well."

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and family storm plans should include extra batteries and flashlights, blankets and sleeping bags, emergency supplies of bottled water and convenient, non-perishable foods. These tips and more can be found at www.firstenergycorp.com/storm_info.Â Â 

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

favicon.png?sn=CL86492&sd=2021-05-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-conducts-annual-storm-restoration-exercise-to-prepare-for-hurricane-season-summer-storms-301296997.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86492&Transmission_Id=202105211235PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86492&DateId=20210521
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment