Friday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.32% to 34,193, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.05% to 4,157 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.36% at 13,486.

Ford Motor Co. ( F , Financial) +6.2%

Financial) +6.2% Boeing Co. ( BA , Financial) +2.8%

Financial) +2.8% Centene Corp. ( CNC , Financial) +1.9%

Financial) +1.9% Perrigo Co. PLC ( PRGO , Financial) +1.9%

Financial) +1.9% Humana Inc. ( HUM , Financial) +1.7%

VF Corp. ( VFC , Financial) -7.6%

Financial) -7.6% Everest Re Group Ltd. ( RE , Financial) -1.6%

Financial) -1.6% NVR Inc. ( NVR , Financial) -1.4%

Financial) -1.4% D R Horton Inc. ( DHI , Financial) -1.7%

Financial) -1.7% Tapestry Inc. ( TPR , Financial) -1.6%

The main European stock markets traded mostly in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.02%, Germany's Dax gained 0.44%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.68% and Spain's Ibex 35 rose 0.87%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 1.97%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 0.03% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.58%.

Applied Materials releases earnings report

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT, Financial) traded slightly lower on Friday to $129.45 after the company posted its second-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 40.9% year over year to $5.58 billion, beating expectations by $180 million. The company posted earnings of $1.63 per share, topping estimates of $1.51.

President and CEO Gary Dickerson had the following to say:

"We are confident in our ability to outperform our markets as large, secular trends create sustainable demand for semiconductors and our leadership in materials engineering becomes increasingly critical to deliver new chip technologies."

The operating margin reached 28.3%, up from 23.6% in the prior-year quarter. The non-GAAP adjusted operating margin was 31.7%, up from 24.7% in the comparable period of 2020.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects net sales to be about $5.92 billion, plus or minus $200 million. It also projects non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.82.

The company's shares have gained 48% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's return of 11.5%.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holding by 56% to 1,550,213 shares, while Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his position by 5% to 2,156,388 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

