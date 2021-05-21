Rollins Financial Buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Helius Medical Technologies Inc

Investment company Rollins Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Comcast Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Helius Medical Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rollins Financial. As of 2021Q1, Rollins Financial owns 90 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQJ, ARKK, CMCSA, CAT, NVDA, BA, TIP, VYM, COST, DGRO, PG, AMD,

QQQJ, ARKK, CMCSA, CAT, NVDA, BA, TIP, VYM, COST, DGRO, PG, AMD, Added Positions: AMZN, HD, ITOT, XLF, QUAL, IYJ, DUK, MSFT, FB, DKNG, T, SSO, SO, SCHD, QLD, SPYG, GOOG, NFLX, DAL, IQLT, RCL, GOOGL, SUSA, IYH, VZ, XLK, JNJ, TSLA, ISRG, IBB, XLY, JPM, IWF, BAC, EFG, VUG, V,

AMZN, HD, ITOT, XLF, QUAL, IYJ, DUK, MSFT, FB, DKNG, T, SSO, SO, SCHD, QLD, SPYG, GOOG, NFLX, DAL, IQLT, RCL, GOOGL, SUSA, IYH, VZ, XLK, JNJ, TSLA, ISRG, IBB, XLY, JPM, IWF, BAC, EFG, VUG, V, Reduced Positions: FDN, AAPL, IYW, USMV, XLP, SPY, FISV, DLN, WCLD, FBND, BOND, BND, IVW, IBM, DNP, SCHG, NEAR, IVE, IVV, KMB, MTUM, IXJ,

FDN, AAPL, IYW, USMV, XLP, SPY, FISV, DLN, WCLD, FBND, BOND, BND, IVW, IBM, DNP, SCHG, NEAR, IVE, IVV, KMB, MTUM, IXJ, Sold Out: VFH, HSDT,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 143,069 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,579 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 93,344 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,489 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 89,445 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 148,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.535400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3204.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 120.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.23 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $14.75.

Rollins Financial reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 28.8%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Rollins Financial still held 5,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

