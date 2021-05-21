Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Citigroup Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Kansas City Southern, AMC Networks Inc

Investment company Factorial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Citigroup Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Kansas City Southern, AMC Networks Inc, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factorial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Factorial Partners, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PEP, FB, UNP, MRK, CRAI, MTH, XPER, FTI, LPG, AFL, PSN, FTI, LPG,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, C, COF, HD, BMY, VZ, AAPL, WFC, NSC, URI, TNL, DFS, CSX, SPGI, K, BIIB, GL, IJJ, CFG, AXP, CMA, GILD, TEVA, RSP, BHC, DVA, GNTX, SJM, PAHC, LNC, MHO, TMHC, REYN, EAT, GPI, SPXC, AIR, LAD, TPH, PGR, HII, VEC, VVV, NTUS, POST, VTRS, ALSN, VREX, EBIX, OFIX, BGS, INGN, FRGI, WDR, TDC, BEN, MTG, M, UCTT, BLMN, PLAB, ANGO, TOL, RLGY, BBBY, BLKB, PQG, IWN, MTRX, GIFI, LCI, CVLT, RRGB, AHC, CCL, OSPN, CAKE, AZO, NOMD, GLRE, AER, NVT, EQH, PRGO, GLRE, ICHR, SGH, NEX, SG,
- Reduced Positions: SGH, SG, ICHR, NVT, AER,
- Sold Out: VIAC, KSU, AMCX, DIN, KBH, IHRT,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,642,573 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25547.00%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 5,641,875 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7227.11%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 5,270,253 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11850.69%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 4,073,125 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113042.36%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 3,847,800 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10243.55%
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 3,774,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,635,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,169,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,093,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRA International Inc (CRAI)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in CRA International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $60.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 907,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $105.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 789,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25547.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 6,642,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 7227.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 5,641,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 11850.69%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 5,270,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 113042.36%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,073,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 10243.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 3,847,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 16446.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.775600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,673,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69.Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.Reduced: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)
Factorial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 64.56%. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Factorial Partners, LLC still held 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)
Factorial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd by 89.4%. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Factorial Partners, LLC still held 3,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
Factorial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 24.38%. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Factorial Partners, LLC still held 12,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Factorial Partners, LLC
