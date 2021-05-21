Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys Magnite Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Investment company Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, The Walt Disney Co, Dow Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Allegion PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. owns 291 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,305,507 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 473,595 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 814,267 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 210,334 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 184,825 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $191.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $245.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 70.12%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 171,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $172.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 128,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 862.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 69,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 115.81%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Central Securities Corp. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 82.53%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 12,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 89.92%. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 6,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

