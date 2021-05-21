The US Service Sector is Gaining Momentum

Another day, another bullish sign the U.S. economy. Business activity across the U.S. service sector gained momentum in May.

That's according to the IHS Markit U.S. Services PMI released on Friday morning.

The broadly followed service index rose to 70.1 in May 2021, from 64.7 in the previous month and well above market expectations. That's the fastest expansion rate since October 2009, reflecting greater customer confidence and the reopening of non-essential businesses.

Gains were solid across all components of the index. New order growth accelerated to the fastest on record, and new export business rose the most since August 2020.

Meanwhile, the pace of job creation remained robust. On the price component, both input prices and output charges rose at record rates.

Then there's business confidence, which picked up in May, fueled by the expectation that things will return to normal by 2021.

The bullish report on the U.S. service sector follows two other bullish reports published on Thursday, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (BLEI) and the initial claims report. The BLEI, which forecasts future economic activity, increased 1.6% in April to 113.3 (2016 = 100), following a 1.3% increase in March, a 0.1% decline in February, and a 0.5% increase in January.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims dropped by 34,000 to 444,000 in the week ending May 15, the lowest level since mid-March 2020 and below market expectations of 450,000.

The good news on the service sector of the U.S. economy helped extend the rally in major equity averages that begun yesterday on Wall Street. However, things turned mixed by early afternoon. At 2 pm, the S&P 500 was trading at 4,163.90, up 0.11% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 34,226.7, up 0.44%. The Nasdaq composite was trading at 13,513.12, down 0.18% for the day.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was trading at a yield of 1.62%, down 0.42% for the day, meaning that traders and investors are little concerned about a strong economy paving the way for persistent inflation.