The US Service Sector is Gaining Momentum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The US Service Sector is Gaining Momentum

nother day, another bullish sign the U.S. economy.

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Another day, another bullish sign the U.S. economy. Business activity across the U.S. service sector gained momentum in May.

That's according to the IHS Markit U.S. Services PMI released on Friday morning.

The broadly followed service index rose to 70.1 in May 2021, from 64.7 in the previous month and well above market expectations. That's the fastest expansion rate since October 2009, reflecting greater customer confidence and the reopening of non-essential businesses.

Gains were solid across all components of the index. New order growth accelerated to the fastest on record, and new export business rose the most since August 2020.

Meanwhile, the pace of job creation remained robust. On the price component, both input prices and output charges rose at record rates.

Then there's business confidence, which picked up in May, fueled by the expectation that things will return to normal by 2021.

The bullish report on the U.S. service sector follows two other bullish reports published on Thursday, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (BLEI) and the initial claims report. The BLEI, which forecasts future economic activity, increased 1.6% in April to 113.3 (2016 = 100), following a 1.3% increase in March, a 0.1% decline in February, and a 0.5% increase in January.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims dropped by 34,000 to 444,000 in the week ending May 15, the lowest level since mid-March 2020 and below market expectations of 450,000.

The good news on the service sector of the U.S. economy helped extend the rally in major equity averages that begun yesterday on Wall Street. However, things turned mixed by early afternoon. At 2 pm, the S&P 500 was trading at 4,163.90, up 0.11% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 34,226.7, up 0.44%. The Nasdaq composite was trading at 13,513.12, down 0.18% for the day.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was trading at a yield of 1.62%, down 0.42% for the day, meaning that traders and investors are little concerned about a strong economy paving the way for persistent inflation.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.