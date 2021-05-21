Logo
Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 after market closes in New York.

On the next day, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Euroseas" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In) and the access code required for the replay is: 6973591#.

Audio Webcast â Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Euroseas website (www.euroseas.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship Management Company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Visit the Companyâs website www.euroseas.gr

Company ContactInvestor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos AslidisNicolas Bornozis
Chief Financial OfficerPresident
Euroseas Ltd.Capital Link, Inc.
Canterbury Lane230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
Watchung, NJ 07069New York, NY 10169
Tel. (908) 301-9091Tel: (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]Email: [email protected]
