Gildan Announces Participation at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and ) announced today that Peter Iliopoulos, SVP, Taxation, Sustainability and Governmental Affairs will be presenting an overview of the companyâs ESG strategy at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET to be held virtually. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.
About GildanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including GildanÂ®, American ApparelÂ®, Comfort ColorsÂ®, GildanÂ® Hammerâ¢, Prim + PreuxÂ®, GoldToeÂ®, AnvilÂ® by GildanÂ®, AlstyleÂ®, SecretÂ®, SilksÂ®, KushyfootÂ®, Secret SilkyÂ®, Therapy PlusÂ®, PedsÂ® and MediPedsÂ®, and under the Under ArmourÂ® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine ResponsibilityÂ® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.
|Investor inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Vice President, Investor Communications
(514) 343-8815
[email protected]
|Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications
(514) 343-8814
[email protected]Â
