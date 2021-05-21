Gildan Announces Participation at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and ) announced today that Peter Iliopoulos, SVP, Taxation, Sustainability and Governmental Affairs will be presenting an overview of the companyâs ESG strategy at the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET to be held virtually. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.



About GildanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including GildanÂ®, American ApparelÂ®, Comfort ColorsÂ®, GildanÂ® Hammerâ¢, Prim + PreuxÂ®, GoldToeÂ®, AnvilÂ® by GildanÂ®, AlstyleÂ®, SecretÂ®, SilksÂ®, KushyfootÂ®, Secret SilkyÂ®, Therapy PlusÂ®, PedsÂ® and MediPedsÂ®, and under the Under ArmourÂ® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine ResponsibilityÂ® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815

[email protected]

Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 343-8814

[email protected] Â





