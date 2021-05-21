Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/Â - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 66,680,355 common shares, or 83.5%Â of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the seven director nominees, by a 99.1% majority:

NOMINEE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES # of shares % # of shares % # of shares Randall C. Benson 60,798,009 98.9 695,357 1.1 4,709 5,182,280 Suzanne Blanchet 61,378,856 99.8 113,951 0.2 5,268 5,182,280 Jennifer C. Dolan 60,809,283 98.9 683,608 1.1 5,184 5,182,280 Remi G. Lalonde 61,291,479 99.7 200,457 0.3 6,139 5,182,280 Bradley P. Martin 61,094,607 99.4 398,760 0.6 4,708 5,182,280 Alain RhÃ©aume 60,376,412 98.2 1,116,943 1.8 4,720 5,182,280 Michael S. Rousseau 60,714,300 98.7 779,026 1.3 4,749 5,182,280

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.

An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

