Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/Â - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 66,680,355 common shares, or 83.5%Â of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the seven director nominees, by a 99.1% majority:

NOMINEE

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

NON-VOTES

# of shares

%

# of shares

%

# of shares

Randall C. Benson

60,798,009

98.9

695,357

1.1

4,709

5,182,280

Suzanne Blanchet

61,378,856

99.8

113,951

0.2

5,268

5,182,280

Jennifer C. Dolan

60,809,283

98.9

683,608

1.1

5,184

5,182,280

Remi G. Lalonde

61,291,479

99.7

200,457

0.3

6,139

5,182,280

Bradley P. Martin

61,094,607

99.4

398,760

0.6

4,708

5,182,280

Alain RhÃ©aume

60,376,412

98.2

1,116,943

1.8

4,720

5,182,280

Michael S. Rousseau

60,714,300

98.7

779,026

1.3

4,749

5,182,280

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

  • The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.
  • An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=MO86850&sd=2021-05-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolute-stockholders-vote-in-favor-of-each-proposal-at-annual-meeting-301297088.html

SOURCE Resolute Forest Products Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO86850&Transmission_Id=202105211457PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO86850&DateId=20210521
