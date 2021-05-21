Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

PR Newswire
MONTREAL, May 21, 2021
MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/Â - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 66,680,355 common shares, or 83.5%Â of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the seven director nominees, by a 99.1% majority:
NOMINEE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NON-VOTES
# of shares
%
# of shares
%
# of shares
Randall C. Benson
60,798,009
98.9
695,357
1.1
4,709
5,182,280
Suzanne Blanchet
61,378,856
99.8
113,951
0.2
5,268
5,182,280
Jennifer C. Dolan
60,809,283
98.9
683,608
1.1
5,184
5,182,280
Remi G. Lalonde
61,291,479
99.7
200,457
0.3
6,139
5,182,280
Bradley P. Martin
61,094,607
99.4
398,760
0.6
4,708
5,182,280
Alain RhÃ©aume
60,376,412
98.2
1,116,943
1.8
4,720
5,182,280
Michael S. Rousseau
60,714,300
98.7
779,026
1.3
4,749
5,182,280
The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:
- The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year.
- An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.
