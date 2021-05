Childress Capital Advisors, Llc Buys ConocoPhillips, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, , JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Childress Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, , JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/childress+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,047 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) - 406,372 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 280,219 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 93,627 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 162,722 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6847.99%

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 18,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 28,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 66,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 28,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 10,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2297.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 6847.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 162,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 39,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 86.35%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3211.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 2656.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 82,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.34%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.89%. Childress Capital Advisors, Llc still held 6,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.65%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Childress Capital Advisors, Llc still held 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 26.03%. The sale prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $178.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Childress Capital Advisors, Llc still held 21,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.55%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2349.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Childress Capital Advisors, Llc still held 294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 24.68%. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Childress Capital Advisors, Llc still held 2,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying