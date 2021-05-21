First Round Capital Management III, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc

Investment company First Round Capital Management III, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Round Capital Management III, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Round Capital Management III, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UPST, ABNB,

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 2,915,614 shares, 91.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 188,496 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

First Round Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 91.38%. The holding were 2,915,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Round Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 188,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

