Colony Group Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Boston, MA, based Investment company Colony Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Lam Research Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amgen Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Colony Group Llc owns 728 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLONY GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLONY GROUP LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 3,448,697 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 1,127,164 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 401 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 392,265 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 440,416 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1550.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $262.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 248,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2201.61%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 387,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 642.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 210,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 706.28%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $616.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 427,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 374,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 226.96%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 704,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $171.16 and $185.67, with an estimated average price of $180.34.

Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLONY GROUP LLC

. Also check out:

1. COLONY GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLONY GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLONY GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLONY GROUP LLC keeps buying

