Atwater Malick LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CarMax Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Clorox Co, Chevron Corp

Investment company Atwater Malick LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CarMax Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Dow Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Clorox Co, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2021Q1, Atwater Malick LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KMX, PENN, TSM, DOW,

KMX, PENN, TSM, DOW, Added Positions: AGG, LOW,

AGG, LOW, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ACN, DIS, CAT, GOOGL, WM, JNJ, MCD, INTC, ACWI, NVO, DGX, CMI, DEO, GS, KO, CNI, WMT, CVS, PG, AOS, IVV, PFE, CVX, UPS, VZ, FITB, AMZN,

AAPL, ACN, DIS, CAT, GOOGL, WM, JNJ, MCD, INTC, ACWI, NVO, DGX, CMI, DEO, GS, KO, CNI, WMT, CVS, PG, AOS, IVV, PFE, CVX, UPS, VZ, FITB, AMZN, Sold Out: UL, CLX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,751 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 29,926 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 34,761 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 41,184 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,577 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

