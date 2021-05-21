Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Clorox Co, APA Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Clorox Co, APA Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Physicians Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Bank of America Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Clorox Co, APA Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/physicians+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,438 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,646 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,996 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,923 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 49,807 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $847.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $451.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $616.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $364.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.629800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 226.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

. Also check out:

1. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider