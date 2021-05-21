Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Clorox Co, APA Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Physicians Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Bank of America Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Clorox Co, APA Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCNCA, AVGO, LRCX, MAR, MLM, NUE, ATVI, BBY, NEE, USB, VLDR, SOL,

FCNCA, AVGO, LRCX, MAR, MLM, NUE, ATVI, BBY, NEE, USB, VLDR, SOL, Added Positions: AAPL, ABBV, BA, AMZN, CVX, WMT, JNJ, GOOGL, MSFT, MMM, BAC, VZ, COST, QCOM, V, KO, UPS, HD, MCD, CAT, MA, DIS, PG, TGT, BRK.B, NVS, NVDA, ITW, ADP, FDX, JPM, ADBE, PEP, BMY, GIS, AMGN, IBM, LOW, CSCO, HSY, ILMN, INTC, SJM, DE, LMT, DUK, KMB, NKE, MRK, TFC, HON, SHW, TROW, SBUX, TXN, UNP, GPC, UL, PM, GOOG, SYK, PYPL, PFE, SWKS, ORCL, MO, BDX, CMI, D, ABT, CHD, COLM, DAL, EW, LLY, EMR, GILD, K, TM, MDT, TSM, VMW,

AAPL, ABBV, BA, AMZN, CVX, WMT, JNJ, GOOGL, MSFT, MMM, BAC, VZ, COST, QCOM, V, KO, UPS, HD, MCD, CAT, MA, DIS, PG, TGT, BRK.B, NVS, NVDA, ITW, ADP, FDX, JPM, ADBE, PEP, BMY, GIS, AMGN, IBM, LOW, CSCO, HSY, ILMN, INTC, SJM, DE, LMT, DUK, KMB, NKE, MRK, TFC, HON, SHW, TROW, SBUX, TXN, UNP, GPC, UL, PM, GOOG, SYK, PYPL, PFE, SWKS, ORCL, MO, BDX, CMI, D, ABT, CHD, COLM, DAL, EW, LLY, EMR, GILD, K, TM, MDT, TSM, VMW, Reduced Positions: TSLA,

TSLA, Sold Out: CLX, APA, XLC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,438 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,646 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,996 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,923 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 49,807 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $847.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $451.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $616.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $364.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.629800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 226.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

