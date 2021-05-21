DeltaVera Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic To Their Site

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been hired by DeltaVera to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

DeltaVera will be receiving content creation and posting through Findit as well as social sharing. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting DeltaVera and their Delta 8 THC products, including gummies and pre-rolls. People who are looking to order high quality, Delta 8 THC products online can visit DeltaVera and browse their selection of great products, including gummies and pre-rolls.

DeltaVera has become the trusted source for premium Delta 8 THC products including gummies and pre-rolls. Their Delta 8 THC gummies even won 3rd place in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup, a true testament to the quality, consistency and brand.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that DeltaVera will receive as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting the URLs for DeltaVera that will be specific to the products that DeltaVera wants to highlight and drive traffic to for interested individuals or companies to place orders for. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be producing videos highlighting the products DeltaVera sells.

Findit has already begun setting up the URLs for DeltaVera that are part of their campaign. URL Setup includes creating photo galleries with photos that include titles and descriptions that aid in indexing in search engines as well as setting up contact information and a back link to their website.

Visit DeltaVera on Findit

findit.com/delta-8

findit.com/delta-8-pre-rolls

findit.com/delta-8-gummies

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are looking forward to providing DeltaVera with a web presence that they have not been able to achieve yet. We really enjoy when we bring on a new client and see the results improve as the campaign takes off. From an improved traffic ranking in Alexa, to increasing the number of search results in search engines and improving the search results themselves. It is very gratifying for Findit and the client."

Visit DeltaVera online to find high quality Delta 8 THC Products such as gummies and pre rolls and enjoy fast convenient shipping on your order.

About DeltaVera

At DeltaVera we strongly believe that Delta 8 THC can offer a safe, enjoyable and healthy experience. Though Delta 8 THC has much in common with Delta 9 THC, it is considerably less psychoactive. It is also a shorter lived high. These advantages make Delta 8 perfect for those looking for a brief respite from a busy schedule, for athletes and adventurers who are looking to make the most of their recovery, and for the artist inside all of us looking for a new perspective.

Our enthusiasm for Delta 8 THC inspired us to start DeltaVera with a mission to offer the best Delta 8 experience in the field. Our products are sourced from the very best hemp farms in the United States, and are strictly tested to ensure accurate and reliable results. They are then packaged in renewable and reusable containers, and are labeled with a QR code to ensure easy access to our test results.

We offer the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. We strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Please look through our site to view our products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you. For more information, subscribe below.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648617/DeltaVera-Engages-Findit-To-Launch-Online-Marketing-Campaign-To-Improve-Brand-Presence-and-Drive-Traffic-To-Their-Site



