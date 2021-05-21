Logo
ECC Ventures 2 Files Filing Statement Relating To Qualifying Transaction To Acquire Infield Minerals Corp.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (

TSXV:ETWO.P, Financial) is pleased to announce that its filing statement, dated as of May 14, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"), has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and may be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement describes the Company's proposed qualifying transaction to acquire Infield Minerals Corp. ("Infield") (the "Acquisition"), as announced on December 7, 2020.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Mercury One gold-silver property in Nevada. The Technical Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

The completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange, approval of the Acquisition by shareholders of Infield, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming all conditions are satisfied, closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur around the end of May, 2021. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company is expected to meet all of the minimum listing requirements of the Exchange for a Tier 2 Mining issuer.

Trading of the ECC2 common shares will remain suspended until completion of the Acquisition. The common shares of ECC2, as the Resulting Issuer, will resume trading under the symbol "INFD" following the publication of a final exchange bulletin by the Exchange in respect of closing of the Acquisition.

Further details of the Acquisition will follow in future news releases.

For more information, please contact Scott Ackerman, the CEO, CFO and a director of the Company, at 778-331-8505 or email [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 2 Corp.
Scott Ackerman
Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note
Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, final Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of ECC2 should be considered highly speculative.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our and Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardâlooking statements". Forwardâlooking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardâlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's and Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including risks that the Acquisition does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, geopolitical risk, regulatory, Covid-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardâlooking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Acquisition or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ECC Ventures 2 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648626/ECC-Ventures-2-Files-Filing-Statement-Relating-To-Qualifying-Transaction-To-Acquire-Infield-Minerals-Corp

