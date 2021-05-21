Rooshine Launches New E-Commerce Platform for UK Customers

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ("Rooshine" or the "Company"), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the launch of its new E-Commerce site at DrinkRooshine.com. The Company has engaged AlphaGeek, a UK-Based end-to-end digital marketing firm in a multi-engagement partnership focused on ROI-based advertising and marketing as well as web-development. The aim of the partnership is to increase brand awareness and drive customer acquisition and retention through the use of targeted marketing across various social media platforms. This strategy will initially focus on the Company's two initial products: Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum, which can now be purchased at the following links available by customers across the UK:

Rooshine First Mate Blended Whisky | 70cl | 40% ABV

This unique blend of aged whisky has been held in premium French and American oak barrels and then finished in dark toasted oak Bourbon barrels to give a deep, rich flavor and a smoother finish.

Retailing for Â£59.00/$83.00

Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum | 70cl | 40% ABV:

This sophisticated blend of 3-5 year old rums from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, are blended in dark toasted oaks and spiced to perfection. This smooth rum is then laid down in Tennessee Bourbon barrels to give that extra richness and Caribbean flavor that you only get with time

Retailing for Â£49.00/$69.00

In the coming days and weeks, additional pages will be added to the website that provide Rooshine customers and interested investors with more information on the Company's proprietary aging process, range of products in the queue for future release, and vision for the future. We encourage customers and interested investors to sign up for our mailing list as the best way to be kept apprised of the latest Rooshine, Inc. news.

About Rooshine, Inc.

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is the importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Rooshine, Inc. was formed with the desire to produce high quality premium spirits infused with natural ingredients and no artificial additives. To that end, Rooshine, Inc. has partnered with International Spirits Vault, Ltd. to develop a patented proprietary method that leverages electromagnetic pulse technology to accelerate the aging process of the spirit while in the barrel. Unlike other accelerated maturation processes on the market, Rooshine, Inc does not denature the spirit through boiling or pressurization, but rather accelerates the natural aging process by expanding the surface area of the barrel through the use of electromagnetic pulses. Through the use of this process Rooshine is able to reduce the maturation process from years to a matter of days or weeks, while infusing the spirit with the essence of the barrel's conditioning. As a result of the enhanced speed and the fact that the accelerated aging process can occur in the barrel, Rooshine is able to cycle a single spirit through multiple barrel/wood combinations to develop unique flavors that would otherwise take decades or perhaps even centuries to produce.

