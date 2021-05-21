Logo
Ivrnet Announces Partnership with StoryBoard Communications

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (

TSXV:IVI, Financial) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value-added business automation software, announces that it has partnered with Toronto-based Storyboard Communications to produce its latest Telepay product video.

Andrew Watts, Ivrnet's CEO, stated, "It has been a pleasure work with the Storyboard Communications team to produce our latest product overview video. Storyboard Studios' streamlined three-step process made it easy for us to explain our product's value proposition which they used to craft the high-end production Telepay video. We are proud to partner with another Canadian based team whose commitment to customer service aligns with ours."

Storyboard Communications' CEO, Richard Oyelowo, added, "As more business is conducted remotely, and we continue to find new ways to adapt to our changing routines, Ivrnet's suite of services are perfectly suited to meet this moment. We are excited to partner with them to effectively position and demonstrate how their software solutions streamline payment processes. Streamlining processes to increase engagement, and reduce customer friction, are staples of the Storyboard brand as we continue to help companies maintain strong, transparent, and productive relationships with their stakeholders and customers through our video services."

Telepay provides users a safe, secure, and easy method of paying bills over the phone via credit card. For organizations, Telepay descopes PCI DSS compliance, reduces costs and increases call centre efficiencies.

To view the new Telepay product video visit Ivrnet's Telepay webpage or Ivrnet's YouTube page.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports valueâadded business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: [email protected]; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648634/Ivrnet-Announces-Partnership-with-StoryBoard-Communications

