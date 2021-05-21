Chou Associates Management Buys Liberty Global PLC, Sells DaVita Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Chou Associates Management (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, sells DaVita Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chou Associates Management. As of 2021Q1, Chou Associates Management owns 20 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBTYA,

LBTYA, Reduced Positions: WFC, GS, BHC, BAC, BB, MBI,

WFC, GS, BHC, BAC, BB, MBI, Sold Out: DVA,

Francis Chou

Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 4,559,460 shares, 22.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 1,495,000 shares, 21.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 100 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 2,075,000 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 600,000 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.

Chou Associates Management initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chou Associates Management sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Chou Associates Management reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.22%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $366.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Chou Associates Management still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chou Associates Management reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 54.42%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Chou Associates Management still held 8,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

