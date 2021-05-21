Logo
Pacific Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Award to New Employee

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) (âPacific Biosciencesâ or the âCompanyâ), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Companyâs Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options covering an aggregate of 240,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences common stock and restricted stock units (âRSUsâ) covering 130,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences common stock to two recently hired employees under the Pacific Biosciences 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the â2020 Inducement Planâ) effective on May 17, 2021.

The 2020 Inducement Plan is used exclusively to grant equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Pacific Biosciences as an inducement material to such individualâs entering into employment with Pacific Biosciences in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $23.39 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Pacific Biosciences common stock on May 17, 2021 (the âEffective Dateâ). The shares subject to theÂ option shall be scheduled to vest and become exercisable as to 1/4th of the total number of shares subject at grant to the Option on the oneÂ (1) year anniversary of the Effective Date and as to 1/48th of the total shares subject at grant to the Option each month thereafter on the same day of the month as the Effective Date (or the last day of the month, if a particular month does not have a corresponding day). The RSUs shall be scheduled to vest as to 1/4th of the total number of shares subject at grant to the RSUs on each of the one (1), two (2), three (3), and four (4) year anniversaries of the Effective Date. The option grant and the award of restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2020 Inducement Plan and the award agreements entered into with the non-executive officer employee.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The companyâs innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRTÂ®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBioÂ®Â sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
[email protected]

Media:
Jen Carroll
858.449.8082
[email protected]

