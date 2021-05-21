Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:SCYT.OB) announced that the Corporationâs Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Corporationâs outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.



Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2021, the Corporation had total assets of $273.0 million and stockholdersâ equity of $26.7 million.

Contact:

Joe H. Pugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

(931) 473-4483