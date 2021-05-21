Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday May 25, 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday May 25, 2020

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

BUENA, N.J., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc.Â ( TLGT), ("Teligent" or the "Company"), aÂ New Jersey based generics pharmaceutical company, today announced they will hold a conference call atÂ 8:30AM ETÂ onÂ Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 to discuss the firstÂ quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results and business update.

Conference Call Information
Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: (866) 393-8366 International: 409-350-3154
Conference ID:Â 4758457

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section ofÂ Teligent, Inc.'sÂ website atÂ www.teligent.com.

AboutÂ Teligent, Inc.
TeligentÂ is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our websiteÂ www.teligent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as âplan,â âbelieve,â âcontinue,â âshouldâ or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to successfully complete future product acquisitions. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption âRisk Factorsâ inÂ Teligent, Inc.âs most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with theÂ Securities and Exchange Commission.Â Teligent, Inc.Â does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:
[email protected]

and

Tim McCarthy
[email protected]

View original content:
SOURCEÂ Teligent, Inc.

ti?nf=ODI0MTE0OSM0MTk2NjQ0IzIwMDk4Njk=
f1342b00-0371-495e-9ea6-5edf628b5c51
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment