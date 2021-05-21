Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its SparklightÂ® and ClearwaveÂ® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005431/en/

