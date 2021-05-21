Logo
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF to Transfer Listing to NASDAQ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced plans to transfer the listing of the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (Ticker: AADR) from NYSE Arca to NASDAQ on or about June 3, 2021. Shareholders in this fund will not be required to take any action as a result of this change.

AdvisorShares_Logo.jpg

"We maintain and enjoy strong partnerships with the NYSE, Nasdaq and Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, a subsidiary of Nasdaq," said Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer of AdvisorShares. "This change helps better align and diversify our ETF suite among our listing venues."

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.Â 

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Emerging Markets, which consist of countries or markets with low to middle income economics can be subject to greater social, economic, regulatory and political uncertainties and can be extremely volatile. Other Fund risks include concentration risk, foreign securities and currency risk, ADRs which may be less liquid, large-cap risk, early closing risk, counterparty risk and trading risk, which can increase Fund expenses and may decrease Fund performance. The Fund is, also, subject to the same risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

favicon.png?sn=NY86854&sd=2021-05-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-dorsey-wright-adr-etf-to-transfer-listing-to-nasdaq-301297104.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares

