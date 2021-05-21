AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation AuthorityÂ (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)Â Series 2016AÂ 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.50%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax RevenueÂ Â Â Series 2012Â 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.14%
3) Central Plains Energy ProjectÂ (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))Â Series 2017AÂ 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.06%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/ALÂ Â Â Series 2018Â 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.77%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)Â AGMÂ Â Â 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
6) Detroit Downtown Development AuthorityÂ AGMÂ Series 2018AÂ 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.61%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System RevenueÂ Â Â Series 2013BÂ 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.58%
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJÂ Â Â Series 2018AÂ 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.53%
9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition AuthorityÂ Â Â Â Â 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.51%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities AuthorityÂ (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)Â Series 2014Â 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.46%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.99%
Airport
8.09%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.40%
Electric Utility
4.75%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.68%
Prepay Energy
2.71%
Water & Sewer
2.60%
Tobacco Securitization
1.53%
Higher Education - Public
1.03%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Higher Education - Private
0.77%
Port
0.69%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.25%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
57.08%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.95%
State G.O.
7.76%
Local G.O.
2.49%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.45%
Assessment District
2.10%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
33.30%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.24%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
0.77%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.49%
SUBTOTAL
0.49%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.12%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.02%
California
10.82%
Illinois
10.31%
New Jersey
8.24%
Pennsylvania
7.74%
Connecticut
5.41%
Florida
5.41%
Texas
4.40%
Michigan
3.84%
South Carolina
3.12%
Wisconsin
2.87%
Alabama
2.45%
Nebraska
2.06%
Colorado
1.84%
Oklahoma
1.80%
North Carolina
1.59%
Minnesota
1.51%
Tennessee
1.37%
Arizona
1.31%
Massachusetts
1.26%
Utah
1.20%
Maryland
1.09%
Georgia
1.08%
Ohio
1.05%
District of Columbia
0.96%
Kansas
0.86%
Guam
0.85%
Kentucky
0.81%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.52%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.12%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.36%
AA
31.66%
A
33.16%
BBB
18.34%
BB
2.07%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.77%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.24%
Short-Term Investments
0.12%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.12%
1 to 5 years
1.08%
5 to 10 years
23.14%
10 to 20 years
35.63%
20 to 30 years
34.60%
More Than 30 years
5.43%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.82%
Average Coupon:
5.05%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.33%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.94%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.83%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.10%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.85Â Years
Effective Duration:
4.13Â Years
Total Net Assets:
$445.45 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.29
Number of Holdings:
178
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.94% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.83%Â in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.330% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301297109.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
