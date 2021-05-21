Logo
Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Cricut Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Bowie Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cricut Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, The Home Depot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowie Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bowie Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bowie Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowie+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bowie Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 198,500 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 138,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 137,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  4. Aon PLC (AON) - 158,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.23%
  5. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 83,900 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $19.79, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 790,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $599.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3203.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $469.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $377.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $281.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Bowie Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 28.74%. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $544.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Bowie Capital Management, LLC still held 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bowie Capital Management, LLC

. Also check out:

1. Bowie Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bowie Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bowie Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bowie Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

