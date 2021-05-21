Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc

Investment company Beaton Management Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSX, AMP,

TD, DIS, PG, MSFT, PEP, AMZN, JNJ, AAPL, XOM, JPM, BAC, HON, TMO, HD, FB, UNP, CVX, NKE, DE, CLX, MMM, T, ORLY, QQQ, BA, VZ, PFE, MRK, IWF, STT, NEE, RTX, PM, COST, CAT, ABBV, RSP, ADBE, GOOGL, NOC, BABA, LMT, BMY, GE, MO, IBM, MDLZ, CVS, NVDA, KO, LOW, DD, AMGN, WMT, LLY, V, MCD, APH, NVS, BRK.B, FDX, WEC, AXP, CMCSA, GIS, NSC, DOW, DDM, CI, ABT, GS, AWK, KMB, SYY, TSLA, BAX, ORCL, MA, NOW, IWM, COP, SBCF, SRLP, CSCO, NDAQ, ALL, WAT, WFC, APD, EMR, TFX, ZBH, HCA, Z, SQ, CTVA, C, CL, DUK, RS, UPS, XBI, F, RDS.A, ANTM, BRK.A, FVD, QTEC, XLI, HSY, ES, YUM, PSX, IGM, IJT, USD, AEP, K, UNH, EW, TEL, TEL, Reduced Positions: PYPL,

PYPL, Sold Out: LITE,

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 161,550 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 48,910 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.58% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,414 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,152 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.19% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 54,876 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $254.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 161,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $172.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 48,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 64,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 34,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 54,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3203.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

