Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Beaton Management Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaton+management+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 161,550 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.03%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 48,910 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.58%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,414 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.40%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,152 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.19%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 54,876 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $254.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 161,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $172.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 48,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 64,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 34,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 54,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3203.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaton Management Co. Inc.

. Also check out:

1. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beaton Management Co. Inc. keeps buying

