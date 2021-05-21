Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Receives Notice on South Korea License

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Receives Notice on South Korea License

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) (the âCompanyâ), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., has received notice from KOSSA cancelling its subsidiary license previously issued. The Company still has plans to launch in that country and is working to resolve any outstanding issues.

âIt is unfortunate and disappointing that days before our launch in South Korea we received this news. We have been fully compliant with all requirements during the process and were issued the licensed in February. The Company is currently working on this situation and we hope to have a positive resolution soon for all the hard-working representatives in that country,â stated John âJTâ Thatch, CEO of SHRG.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation
Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.

For more information, visitÂ www.SHRGInc.comÂ and www.thehappyco.comÂ 

Additional information is contained in the Companyâs 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of SectionÂ 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and SectionÂ 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on FormÂ 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(469) 304-9400 Ext 201
[email protected]

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MTE1MiM0MTk2NjQyIzUwMDA0NjY4Mw==
4851fda1-d25d-41de-9e4b-66b567415e6d
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment