48North Cannabis Corp. to Host 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. (ET)

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), a brand-led, vertically integrated Licensed Producer focused on manufacturing an expansive portfolio of high quality, accessibly priced products available across the country, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 31, 2021 to review its third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The call will be hosted by Charles Vennat, CEO and Donnacha Rahill, interim-CFO. All interested parties are invited to participate. The Company intends to release their earnings for its third quarter after the close of markets on Friday, May 28, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Monday, May 31, 2021

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (ET)

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-231-8191

CONFERENCE ID: 2860867

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. ( TSXV:NRTH, Financial) is a brand-led, consumer-centric licensed cannabis producer with an expansive portfolio of high quality, accessibly priced products available across the country. The company serves the Canadian medical and adult-use markets with its brand portfolio that includes: 48North, an innovative and high-quality cannabis brand focused on thoughtfully crafted everyday staples for passionate cannabis users; Trail Mix, an accessibly priced brand formulated with taste and aroma-first flavour profiles; Latitude, a next generation lifestyle platform and premium, natural cannabis collection focused on wellness, beauty, and beyond. 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario and cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp., and processes cannabis and manufactures next generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp., both licensed producers under the Cannabis Act.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

CONTACT: Charles Vennat, Chief Executive Officer48North Cannabis [email protected]