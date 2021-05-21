Martinrea Announces Amendment to its Advance Notice By-Law Provision

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced that it has amended section 1.3 (a) of the advance notice provisions in the Companyâs By-Law No. 4. which pertains to the notice required in any nominating shareholderâs notice. The amendment will be filed under the Companyâs profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. By-Law No. 4 as amended and restated, is subject to the approval of shareholders at Martinreaâs annual general and special meeting scheduled for June 8, 2021 (the âMeetingâ).
Shareholders who have questions about the Meeting or need assistance with the completion and delivery of their proxy, can contact Martinreaâs proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in Canada), 416-304-0211 (international calls) or by email at [email protected].
Meeting Details
The Meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be held as a completely virtual on-line meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast at https//web.lumiagm.com/285091494. The password to access the online meeting is âmartinrea2021â.
ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinreaâs vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol âMREâ.
|For further information, please contact:
|Â
|Rob Wildeboer
|Executive Chairman
|Martinrea International Inc.
|3210 Langstaff Road
|Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
|Tel:
|416-749-0314
|Fax:
|289-982-3001
