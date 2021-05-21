Martinrea Announces Amendment to its Advance Notice By-Law Provision

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced that it has amended section 1.3 (a) of the advance notice provisions in the Companyâs By-Law No. 4. which pertains to the notice required in any nominating shareholderâs notice. The amendment will be filed under the Companyâs profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. By-Law No. 4 as amended and restated, is subject to the approval of shareholders at Martinreaâs annual general and special meeting scheduled for June 8, 2021 (the âMeetingâ).



Shareholders who have questions about the Meeting or need assistance with the completion and delivery of their proxy, can contact Martinreaâs proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in Canada), 416-304-0211 (international calls) or by email at [email protected].

Meeting Details

The Meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be held as a completely virtual on-line meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast at https//web.lumiagm.com/285091494. The password to access the online meeting is âmartinrea2021â.

ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinreaâs vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol âMREâ.

For further information, please contact: Â Rob Wildeboer Executive Chairman Martinrea International Inc. 3210 Langstaff Road Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2 Tel: 416-749-0314 Fax: 289-982-3001



