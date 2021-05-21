Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (âQuiptâ or the âCompanyâ) (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update.
âWe have had a very busy and exciting month of May at Quipt. We continue to strategically position the Company for continued robust growth and are working hard to garner awareness across both sides of the border at this important stage in the Companyâs lifecycle,â commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Quipt. âThere continues to be extraordinary tailwinds for our business, and with our deep acquisition pipeline, highly-scalable infrastructure, pristine balance sheet, and continued operating momentum, we are ready to capitalize on the overarching opportunity and aggressively grow into a national provider of respiratory equipment in the United States. We look forward to sharing our second quarter fiscal 2021 results on June 1st and working towards being NASDAQ listed by end of June.â
The Company concluded an extensive review on its complete rebranding initiative and has become Quipt Home Medical. Quipt carries on the patient centric model implored by the Company historically to meet the one-of-a-kind needs of every patient in its ecosystem. Supported by the reach and the reputation of our local brands, we strive to enrich the lives of our patients by providing full-service home respiratory solutions to suit every kind of need, for every kind of patient. The Company anticipates leveraging Quipt as a brand into local markets, to further compliment the Companyâs ongoing organic growth initiatives. Quipt operates out of 51 locations in 11 states with over 17,000 referring physicians and approximately 120,000 current active patients.
Effective May 13, 2021, all of Quiptâs issued and outstanding common shares (âCommon Sharesâ) began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (âTSXVâ) on a post-consolidation basis and under its new name and new TSXV symbol (QIPT). The share consolidation represented another step towards the proposed listing of the Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (âNasdaqâ) by meeting the minimum share price requirement set by Nasdaq for an initial listing of shares. There are now 30,708,698 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
Quiptâs common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol âPTQQDâ for an additional two weeks denoting the share consolidation, prior to reverting back to âPTQQFâ. Quipt plans to change its OTCQX ticker symbol to âQIPTâ upon its initial listing on Nasdaq.
On May 14, 2021, the Company filed its Form 40-F Registration Statement (âForm 40-Fâ) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ), fulfilling a significant milestone in the process for the Company to list its Common Shares on Nasdaq. Quipt will become a reporting issuer in the United States following effectiveness of the Form 40-F, in addition to being a reporting issuer in Canada. A copy of the Form 40-F is available on EDGAR and the Company's website located at www.quipthomemedical.com.
Listing of the Common Shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the effectiveness of the Form 40-F by the SEC. Following receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first anticipated trading date on Nasdaq.
In addition, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 1,346,250 stock options and 953,750 restricted stock units under its 2021 Equity Incentive Plan to eligible officers, directors and employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at CAD$8.48 per share vest over three years and expire in ten years. The restricted stock units vest over two years and will be settled in Common Shares.
ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Companyâs organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patientâs services and making life easier for the patient.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ââââdefined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", âââââ"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ââââto the Company, including: the acceptance of the Form 40-F filing with the SEC; the timing and âcompletion of the proposed listing on Nasdaq; Quiptâs plans to change its OTCQX ticker symbol; and plan to aggressively grow into a national provider of respiratory equipment in the United States, are intended to identify âforward-looking information. All âstatements other than âstatements of âhistorical fact may be forward-looking âinformation. Such statements reflect the âCompany's current âviews and âintentions with respect to future events, and âcurrent information available to the âCompany, and are âsubject to âcertain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: Nasdaq approving the Company for listing; the SEC declaring the Form 40-F effective; and the Company successfully âidentified, negotiating and completing additional acquisitions, including accretive acquisitions. Many factors ââcould âcause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or âimplied by such forward-ââlooking âinformation to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks âor uncertainties ââmaterialize. âExamples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including âequity, commodity, ââforeign âexchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and âinfrastructure); ââreputational; âinsurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the âgeneral business and ââeconomic âconditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the âCompany to execute on key ââpriorities, âincluding the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and âstrategic plans and to ââattract, develop âand retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; âthe ability to ââimplement business âstrategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; âdisruptions in or ââattacks (including âcyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network âaccess or other ââvoice or data âcommunications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other âcriminal ââbehavior to which âthe Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to âthe ââCompany or its âaffiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; âââdecline of âreimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; ââââdependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult ââââlitigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased ââââfunding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds ââââand resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, ââââand methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events âand claims ââââresulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders âand âââmeasures of governmental âauthorities âto try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, âââânon-essential business âclosures, âquarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions âââto âmarkets, economic âactivity, âfinancing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general âââeconomic âconditions âincluding a âpossible national or global recessionâ; as well as those risk factors discussed or âââreferred to in âthe Companyâs disclosure âdocuments filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain âââprovinces of Canada âand available at âwww.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected âââmanner, or should âassumptions âunderlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or âââevents may differ âmaterially âfrom the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is âââexpressly qualified in its âentirety by âthis cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume âââresponsibility for the accuracy or ââcompleteness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking âââinformation included in this press release âis âmade as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes âââno obligation to publicly update or revise âany âforward-looking information, other than as required by applicable âââlaw.â
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in âthe policies of âthe âTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of âthis release.â
For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:â
Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]
Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]
Please Login to leave a comment