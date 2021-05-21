The Great Alaska Comeback: Royal Caribbean To Sail The Last Frontier This Summer

PR Newswire

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's U.S. comeback marks its first step forward with the cruise line's return to Alaska this summer. Today, the cruise vacation company announced plans to launch its Alaska season with 7-night cruises â roundtrip from Seattle â on returning favorites Serenade and Ovation of the Seas, beginning July 19 and August 13, respectively. After more than a year with cruising on pause and the significant impact its had on the beloved Alaskan communities, travelers can now chart a course for the culture-rich destinations they have looked forward to discovering while helping revive the local economies. The new summer 2021 Alaska cruises on Serenade and Ovation's existing sailings are available to book today.

"Any traveler who visits Alaska immediately understands how special it is, given its natural beauty, the welcoming locals, and the culture carefully preserved over centuries," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The past year has been a challenging time for us all, and the Alaskan communities heavily reliant on cruise tourism have felt it deeply. To see the communities, industry and government successfully pass a solution that will help bring these communities back to life shows the great progress and clear paths we can make together. We are confident this is just the first part of our return to cruising from the U.S."

Serenade will begin cruising in July, sailing roundtrip from Seattle â a change from its previously scheduled homeport in Vancouver. On board, the ship will deliver awe-inspiring views from its signature ocean-facing glass elevators and floor-to-ceiling windows as guests travel from one far-flung destination to the next. The week-long itinerary features a lineup of popular ports of call, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.

OvationÂ follows suit in August for a different take on Alaskan adventure, pairing the region's natural wonders and wildlife-filled fjords with a thrilling lineup of experiences on board. From the North Star glass observation capsule to the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, vacationers can get their adrenaline pumping as they take in deck-defying sights of the scenic landscape and lush scenery of the destinations, such as Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska, from unparalleled viewpoints.Â Â

Travelers can plan their Alaska cruise with peace of mind knowing that all crew members and vacationers 16 years of age or older will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. Those underage will receive a test prior to sailing. TheseÂ measures are part of the cruise line's Royal PromiseÂ commitment to the health and safety of every guest, crew member and community visited. The measures will be evaluated and updated as public health circumstances evolve. Royal Caribbean will continue to work closely with local health officials on specific measures outlined for the region.

Guests and travel partners impacted by the affected sailings will be contacted directly with their options. These reservations are covered by Royal Caribbean's Cruise with ConfidenceÂ program.

