Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director Harry R. Swift, Esq.

YORK, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (âCodorus Valleyâ or the âCorporationâ) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank), today announced the retirement of Director Harry R. Swift, Esq. from the Boards of Directors of the Corporation and PeoplesBank, effective as of May 31, 2021.



Chairman of the Board, Larry J. Miller, said: "On behalf of the Corporation's Board of Directors, I thank Ron for his 24 years of valuable service, leadership and contributions to the Corporation as an officer, General Counsel and Director. We wish him good health, much happiness and prosperity in his retirement."

Since joining the Board of the Corporation and PeoplesBank in 2012, Mr. Swift has, at various times, been a member of and Chaired the Corporation's Enterprise Risk Management Committee and Corporate Governance Committee and Chaired the PeoplesBank Wealth Management Committee and CRA Committee. A resident of York County since 1973, Mr. Swift is a retired attorney and was employed by the Corporation and PeoplesBank beginning in 1997 and retired as General Counsel and Secretary on December 31, 2013.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBankâs website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.âs Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

