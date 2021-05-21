Logo
Novo A Buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Sells Catalent Inc, Inogen Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Novo A (Current Portfolio) buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc, sells Catalent Inc, Inogen Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Verona Pharma PLC, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novo A. As of 2021Q1, Novo A owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Novo A's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novo+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Novo A
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio.
  2. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,645,446 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Inogen Inc (INGN) - 2,759,320 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,070,957 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,404 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)

Novo A initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 4,989,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Novo A initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 214,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)

Novo A initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Novo A initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 254,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

Novo A initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 278,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

Novo A initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Novo A added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 147,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Novo A added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 128,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Novo A added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 461,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

Novo A added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 406,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Novo A sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.

Sold Out: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

Novo A sold out a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $4.77, with an estimated average price of $3.61.

Reduced: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 22.26%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Novo A still held 2,759,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Novo A still held 1,969,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 67.86%. The sale prices were between $7.08 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Novo A still held 838,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.



